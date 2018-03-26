Press Release: STEM Camp launching in First Nation communities (English and French version)





March 26, 2018 (Embro, ON) – “STEM Camp launching in First Nation communities”

STEM Camp, the Saugeen Ojibway Nation and Bruce Power are pleased to announce the launch of two STEM Camp’s in the communities of Saugeen and Neyaashiinigmiing this upcoming summer. Through discussions and coordinating with the community Youth Leaders and Bruce Power's Indigenous Relations team, this initiative will be the first-ever STEM Camp to be carried out within First Nations.

The purpose of providing a STEM Camp to these communities is to provide inspirational and fun educational activities for Indigenous children aged 5 through 13 and to provide a mechanism to learn more about their history and culture through, or in conjunction with, STEM-based activities. This is a pilot project that, if successful, could be transferred to other First Nation communities.

Kevin Cougler, CEO and Founder, STEM Camp: “The STEM Camp’s in the communities of Nawash and Neyaashiinigmiing are a wonderful opportunity to merge the world of STEM and traditional Indigenous teachings together. We are extremely honoured to be asked to participate in this initiative and hope other First Nations communities will decide to participate in the future.”

“We are very excited to have our youth participate in this pilot project. We need more Indigenous engineers, doctors, and scientists in Canada. STEM Camps are a fantastic opportunity for our young people to get exposure to science and technology,” – Chief Lester Anoquot of Chippewas of Saugeen First Nation.

“We are pleased at the opportunity to bring STEM education initiatives to our community. Partnering with STEM Camp in this pilot project is something that we are proud to be a part of and we look forward to seeing the program incorporate our traditional beliefs and values. Thank you to Bruce Power for its sponsorship”. – Chief Greg Nadjiwon, Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation

"Bruce Power is proud to support the promotion of STEM in our local communities. It is particularly special to be a part of this remarkable pilot project in Saugeen and Nawash First Nations." said Mike Rencheck, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Being a part of this effort aligns with our focus areas of STEM education, cultural growth and youth development and we are excited about this program."

About STEM Camp

STEM Camp is a Canadian registered not-for-profit organization with a mandate to offer quality STEM-based programming through educational activities. STEM Camp started in 2013 and specializes in summer camps designed to inspire children ages 5-13 through hands-on and inquiry-based activities in the STEM fields. In the summer of 2017 STEM Camp was expanded in Ontario to 46 locations resulting in 8500 campers enrolled. In 2018 STEM Camp has committed to 77 locations including 15 francophone and/or bilingual and to the exploration of pilot projects within indigenous communities.

Author’s note: STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Communiqué de presse :

Date de distribution :

STEM Camp, Saugeen Ojibway Nation et Bruce Power ont le plaisir d'annoncer le lancement de deux camps STIM dans les communautés de Saugeen et Neyaashiinigmiing cet été. Grâce à des discussions et à la coordination avec les leaders jeunesse de ces collectivités et l'équipe des relations avec les Autochtones de Bruce Power, cette initiative sera le tout premier camp STIM à être réalisé au sein des Premières Nations.

Le but d'offrir un camp STIM à ces communautés est de fournir des activités éducatives inspirantes et amusantes pour les enfants autochtones âgés de 5 à 13 ans et de fournir un mécanisme pour en apprendre davantage sur leur histoire et leur culture par le biais d’activités STIM. Il s'agit d'un projet pilote qui, s'il réussit, pourrait être transféré à d'autres collectivités des Premières Nations.

Kevin Cougler, PDG et fondateur de STEM Camp : «Le camp STIM dans les communautés de Nawash et de Neyaashiinigmiing est une merveilleuse opportunité de fusionner le monde des STIM et les enseignements autochtones traditionnels. Nous sommes extrêmement honorés d'être invités à participer à cette initiative et nous espérons que d'autres collectivités des Premières Nations décideront de participer à cet initiative dans un avenir proche. "

"Nous sommes très heureux de voir nos jeunes participer à ce projet pilote. Nous avons besoin de plus d'ingénieurs, de médecins et de scientifiques autochtones au Canada. Les camps STIM sont une occasion fantastique pour nos jeunes d'être exposés aux sciences et à la technologie. »- Lester Anoquot, chef de la Première nation des Chippewas de Saugeen.

"Nous sommes heureux d'avoir l'occasion d'offrir des initiatives d'éducation en STIM à notre communauté. Le partenariat avec STEM Camp dans le cadre de ce projet pilote est une chose dont nous sommes fiers de faire partie et nous avons hâte de voir le programme incorporer nos croyances et valeurs traditionnelles. Merci à Bruce Power pour son parrainage ". »- Chef Greg Nadjiwon, Première nation des Chippewas de Nawash non cédée

"Bruce Power est fière de soutenir la promotion des STIM dans nos collectivités locales, particulièrement dans le cadre de ce projet pilote remarquable dans les Premières nations de Saugeen et de Nawash." a déclaré Mike Rencheck, président et directeur général. "Faire partie de cet effort s'harmonise avec nos domaines d'intérêt de l'éducation STIM, la croissance culturelle et le développement des jeunes et nous sommes ravis de voir naître ce programme."

Au propos de STEM Camp

STEM Camp est un organisme à but non-lucratif canadien qui a pour mandat d'offrir de la programmation STIM de qualité grâce à des activités éducatives. STEM Camp a été créé en 2013 et se spécialise dans les camps d'été qui ont pour but d’inspirer les enfants de 5 à 13 ans grâce à des activités pragmatiques et d'exploration dans les domaines STIM. Au cours de l'été 2017, STEM Camp s’est étendu à 46 emplacements à travers l’Ontario, ce qui nous a permis d'accueillir 8500 campeurs et campeuses. En 2018, STEM Camp s'est engagé à 77 emplacements, dont 15 francophones et / ou bilingues, et à l'exploration de projets pilotes dans les communautés autochtones.

Note de l’auteur: STIM est un acronyme pour Science, Technologie, Ingénierie and Mathématiques.

