PUB CAROLS WITH THE ORANGE PEEL CAROLLERS SUNDAY DECEMBER 17TH, 2017, Cambridge ON

Following a time-honoured tradition from the north of England, a group of local friends under the banner of the Orange Peel Carollers will be gathering on Sunday, Dec. 17 at the KIWI to sing what are known as Village or Pub Carols.

These carols are not the standard Christmas stock we hear piped into every mall; they are often more boisterous and secular in nature than the familiar fare.

They have been preserved in the pub environment in several Yorkshire villages for at least the past 200 years. In some cases, these carols were frowned upon by the church of the time, and dropped from the order of service. They were sometimes retained by only one congregation, village, or family and were held with great pride and even jealousy. Pub carols are regaining popularity in England.

The Pub carolling tradition in Canada was started in Ottawa around 1990 and has proven quite popular there.

The song book the group will use for several of the carols is a publication from the Ottawa Folklore Centre entitled The Canadian Pub Caroller. It combines traditional English carols with some long-forgotten early Canadian hymns and carols.

The Orange Peel Carollers like to think that they are doing their part to maintain the tradition and help it take root our local area.

Most of the carols will be unfamiliar to modern ears, but with their folky sound and rousing choruses, some are very easy to learn. Other songs will be more familiar, but with a twist.

If you would like to hear more, or better yet come out and sing along with the group, they invite you to join them at the KIWI, 47 Dickson St, Cambridge (Galt) from 2 P.m. to 5 P.M.

Admission if Free, but donations for the carollers are welcome.

