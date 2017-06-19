Rebel Time Radio – 2017/06/14

Yeehaw! There’s a snake in mah boot! There’s another episode of Rebel Time Radio in the bag! Alright! Punk rock! Politics! Etc.! This episode features Dan spinning some punk tunes from the likes of Oi Polloi, The Rebel Spell, Stiff Little Fingers, and oh so much more! He also blathers away on some topics including the upcoming Canada 150th birthday and offers a middle finger as a gift. So swing yer pardner round and round to some amazing punk rock songs!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

Unsanitary Napkin – Barf Out Loud T.S.O.L. – 80 Times Hostage Life – Robot-a-Go-Go Face to Face – I’m Not Afraid Artificial Dissemination – Walt Disney Was A Nazi The Rotten – No Good At All Beaver Slap – Dirty Bath Mat The Rebel Spell – The Tsilhqot’in War City Miles – Skinhead Till the End Sharp X Cut – No Unity Oi Polloi – Boot Down the Door Spanner – Uniforms Sore Points – Rip Off NoMeansNo – Going Nowhere Stiff Little Fingers – Alternative Ulster Epoxies – Synthesized Future Theft – Worm Food Walking Off With Their Heads – Theme Song The Strike – Kicking Ass

Rebel Time Radio is now on iTunes! Subscribe here! Or search for us on another one of your favorite podcatcher and get Rebel Time Radio delivered right to your device thing! Do us a favour eh and give us a five star rating so that Rebel Time can spread punk rock tunes to all corners of the world.

Want to get in touch? Tell us about your awesome band or shower us with compliments? Email us at rebeltimeradio@gmail.com