Rebel Time Radio – 2017/06/14

Yeehaw! There’s a snake in mah boot! There’s another episode of Rebel Time Radio in the bag! Alright! Punk rock! Politics! Etc.! This episode features Dan spinning some punk tunes from the likes of Oi Polloi, The Rebel Spell, Stiff Little Fingers, and oh so much more! He also blathers away on some topics including the upcoming Canada 150th birthday and offers a middle finger as a gift. So swing yer pardner round and round to some amazing punk rock songs!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

  1. Unsanitary Napkin – Barf Out Loud
  2. T.S.O.L. – 80 Times
  3. Hostage Life – Robot-a-Go-Go
  4. Face to Face – I’m Not Afraid
  5. Artificial Dissemination – Walt Disney Was A Nazi
  6. The Rotten – No Good At All
  7. Beaver Slap – Dirty Bath Mat
  8. The Rebel Spell – The Tsilhqot’in War
  9. City Miles – Skinhead Till the End
  10. Sharp X Cut – No Unity
  11. Oi Polloi – Boot Down the Door
  12. Spanner – Uniforms
  13. Sore Points – Rip Off
  14. NoMeansNo – Going Nowhere
  15. Stiff Little Fingers – Alternative Ulster
  16. Epoxies – Synthesized
  17. Future Theft – Worm Food Walking
  18. Off With Their Heads – Theme Song
  19. The Strike – Kicking Ass

Rebel Time Radio is now on iTunes! Subscribe here!

Want to get in touch? Tell us about your awesome band or shower us with compliments? Email us at rebeltimeradio@gmail.com

