Rebel Time Radio – 2017/09/13

Hold on to your butts, this episode of Rebel Time Radio is a banger! Your humble punk rock radio hosts Mike, Elysha, and Dan spin tunes from Problem Children, G.L.O.S.S., Ballast, and more! Plus they talk a bit about legalization of pot in Ontario and Mike presents a book review of Mark Bray’s Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook. Hit play for the tuneskies!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

Death – Politicians In My Eyes Problem Children – Stick it to the Man SBDC – Clean Your Own Shit The Lillingtons – Insect Nightmares Ballast – Louder Than Words Subhumans (UK) – Waste of Breath D.O.A. – Blind Men Propagandhi – Failed Imagineer Whorehouse of Representatives – Prepare to Fight Fea – Beat it Out G.L.O.S.S. – Out From the Desk Pissed Drunk Hooligans – Consume Citizen Fish – Phone in Sick Oi Polloi – Let’s Go WANT – We Are Not Things

