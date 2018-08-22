Rebel Time Radio, Shows

Rebel Time Radio – 2018/08/22

Rebel Time Radio is blazing through the summer with another hot hot hot episode of politically charged punk tunes! Dan along with special guest Phil talk about punk music and spin some Union Thugs, Pure Hell, Copper Crown, and Culture Shock. So get pumped up and up the punx when ya smash that play button!

Tonight’s set:

  1. Shock – La Trampa
  2. The Restarts – Cluster Bombs
  3. Autonomads – DOG
  4. Union Thugs – Solidarity Forever
  5. The Fallout – Walk in the Sun
  6. Cinderblock – Complicit
  7. Exit Order – The Order
  8. Pure Hell – I Feel Bad
  9. The Bus Station Loonies – Temple of Love
  10. Conscious Youth – Community
  11. Copper Crown – Summer Haze
  12. Culture Shock – Doesn’t Work for Me
  13. Fea – Poor Littler Rich Girl
  14. Bad Religion – The Kids are Alt Right
  15. Menstrual Cramps – Boycott the Lot
  16. Propagandhi – I Am A Rifle
  17. Burning Kitchen – Operation Rescue

Hey you! Rebel Time Records just dropped the latest from Toronto’s awesome punk band The Fallout, Raise Your Flag and Other Anthems. Head over to their bandcamp page and grab it for five bucks. Whaddaya waiting for, go give it a listen and buy it already eh!

