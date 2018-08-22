Rebel Time Radio – 2018/08/22

Rebel Time Radio is blazing through the summer with another hot hot hot episode of politically charged punk tunes! Dan along with special guest Phil talk about punk music and spin some Union Thugs, Pure Hell, Copper Crown, and Culture Shock. So get pumped up and up the punx when ya smash that play button!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

Shock – La Trampa The Restarts – Cluster Bombs Autonomads – DOG Union Thugs – Solidarity Forever The Fallout – Walk in the Sun Cinderblock – Complicit Exit Order – The Order Pure Hell – I Feel Bad The Bus Station Loonies – Temple of Love Conscious Youth – Community Copper Crown – Summer Haze Culture Shock – Doesn’t Work for Me Fea – Poor Littler Rich Girl Bad Religion – The Kids are Alt Right Menstrual Cramps – Boycott the Lot Propagandhi – I Am A Rifle Burning Kitchen – Operation Rescue

Hey you! Rebel Time Records just dropped the latest from Toronto’s awesome punk band The Fallout, Raise Your Flag and Other Anthems. Head over to their bandcamp page and grab it for five bucks. Whaddaya waiting for, go give it a listen and buy it already eh!