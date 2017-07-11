Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/07/11

Rebel Time Radio returns to slam political punk in yer ears! On tonight’s show Mike and Dan discuss numbers 5 an 6 of their Top Ten Most Influential Albums, plus play a new one from Spanner and an old one from Rudimentary Peni. Press the play button and hold on to your butts!

Tonight’s set:

Shock – La fabrics de lxs suicidas Spanner – Apotheosis The Class Assassins – Outside Looking In Minor Threat – It Follows Minor Threat – Bottled Violence Minor Threat – Minor Threat The Selecter – My Collie (Not a Dog) The Selecter – Out on the Streets Tragedy – Conflicting Ideas Tragedy – Call to Arms Propagandhi – Resisting Tyrannical Government Propagandhi – The State Lottery Rudimentary Peni – Media Person

