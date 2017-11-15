Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/11/15

Hello there loyal listener, yer in for a treat with this episode of Rebel Time Radio! Mike, Elysha, and Dan spin some tunes from Belgrado, Contravene, Oi Polloi, and a new one from The Dreadnoughts. Plus they talk a bit about fatigue from the constant news cycle of bad stuff and give a shout out to a couple other punk radio shows. Now get to playing the music!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link)!

Tonight’s set:

Wire – Ex-Lion Tamer Youth Youth Youth – Domination Belgrado – Raz Dwa Alien Boys – Gentrifriction Death Sentence – R.C.M.P. The Dreadnoughts – Jericho In Evil Hour – Paveway IV Svetlanas – Speed Freak To What End? – Common Reject Witch Hunt – Punk By Numbers F-Minus – The Iconoclaust Contravene – Militerrorism Citizen Fish – Human Condition Oi Polloi – Let’s Go Malditas – Sonria The Rebel Spell The Strike – Kicking Ass

Rebel Time Radio is on iTunes! Subscribe here! Or search for us on another one of your favorite podcatcher and get Rebel Time Radio delivered right to your device thing! Do us a favour eh and give us a five star rating so that Rebel Time can spread punk rock tunes to all corners of the world.

Want to get in touch? Tell us about your awesome band or shower us with compliments? Email us at rebeltimeradio@gmail.com

Hey do you like bicycles? Go check out Rebel Time Radio’s favorite bike shop Black Arrow Cycles in downtown Kitchener on Queen St. They’re UNBELIEVABLE!* Find out more info about Black Arrow Cycles here!

*This may be a hyperbole.