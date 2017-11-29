Rebel Time Radio, Shows

Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/11/29

Leave a comment

Turn up that there stereo and play some Rebel Time Radio! Mike and Dan spin some tunes from The Fallout, WANT, D.O.A. and Naked Aggression, plus they talk about a certain somebody being racist as well as give the Official Rebel Time Middle Finger to Jordan Peterson (more on that next week). Now get ready for some political punk rock action!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link)

Tonight’s set:

  1. The Dicks – Rich Daddy
  2. This Is My Fist – Quack Medicine
  3. The Fallout – Chicken Little
  4. Ugly Mommy – Open Season
  5. La Reveulta Magonista – Fuck de policia
  6. WANT – Seeing Red
  7. Compressorhead – Compressorhead
  8. Inepsy – Street City Kids
  9. Propagandhi – Rock for Sustainable Capitalism
  10. Culture Shock – Uncivilized
  11. L7 – This Ain’t Pleasure
  12. Final Four – Us Against Them
  13. Guilt Parade – Ode to an Asshole
  14. Enemy You – Automation
  15. G.B.H. – Birmingham Smiles
  16. D.O.A. – Kill Ya Later
  17. Naked Aggression – Right Now
  18. Subsistance – Bootleg the Sound

Rebel Time Radio is on iTunes! Subscribe here! Or search for us on another one of your favorite podcatcher and get Rebel Time Radio delivered right to your device thing! Do us a favour eh and give us a five star rating so that Rebel Time can spread punk rock tunes to all corners of the world.

Want to get in touch? Tell us about your awesome band or shower us with compliments? Email us at rebeltimeradio@gmail.com

Hey do you like bicycles? Go check out Rebel Time Radio’s favorite bike shop Black Arrow Cycles in downtown Kitchener on Queen St. They’re UNBELIEVABLE!* Find out more info about Black Arrow Cycles here!

*This may be a hyperbole.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *