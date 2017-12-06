Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/12/06

Rebel Time Radio is here to blast political punk rock to your ears! Dan plays some tunes from GRIT, The Plasmatics, 7 Seconds, plus a couple new tracks from L7 and The Dreadnoughts. He also is strangely excited for the upcoming royal wedding! Hit play for the punk rock tunes!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

Death Sentence – Fake The Oi! Scouts – War Is Sick GRIT – Push On Through Hostage Life – Ceci n’est Pas Une Chanson Svetlanas – Crimea River Dead Kennedys – Forest Fire Bad Religion – Los Angeles is Burning The Epoxies – My New World L7 – Dispatch from Mar-a-Lago The Autonomads – Our Elizabeth In Evil Hour – Blood and Majesty The Plasmatics – Fast Food Service 7 Seconds – Breaking News La Revuelta Magonista – Lucha de clases Reconstitute – Repeal and Replace F-Minus – Wake Up Ugly Mommy – Take Me on a Date The Dreadnoughts – Anna Maria Weird Al Yankovic – Beat On the Brat Alien Boys – Self-Critical Theory

Rebel Time Radio is on iTunes! Subscribe here! Or search for us on another one of your favorite podcatcher and get Rebel Time Radio delivered right to your device thing! Do us a favour eh and give us a five star rating so that Rebel Time can spread punk rock tunes to all corners of the world.

Want to get in touch? Tell us about your awesome band or shower us with compliments? Email us at rebeltimeradio@gmail.com

Hey do you like bicycles? Go check out Rebel Time Radio’s favorite bike shop Black Arrow Cycles in downtown Kitchener on Queen St. They’re UNBELIEVABLE!* Find out more info about Black Arrow Cycles here!

*This may be a hyperbole.