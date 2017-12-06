Rebel Time Radio

Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/12/06

Rebel Time Radio is here to blast political punk rock to your ears! Dan plays some tunes from GRIT, The Plasmatics, 7 Seconds, plus a couple new tracks from L7 and The Dreadnoughts. He also is strangely excited for the upcoming royal wedding! Hit play for the punk rock tunes!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

  1. Death Sentence – Fake
  2. The Oi! Scouts – War Is Sick
  3. GRIT – Push On Through
  4. Hostage Life – Ceci n’est Pas Une Chanson
  5. Svetlanas – Crimea River
  6. Dead Kennedys – Forest Fire
  7. Bad Religion – Los Angeles is Burning
  8. The Epoxies – My New World
  9. L7 – Dispatch from Mar-a-Lago
  10. The Autonomads – Our Elizabeth
  11. In Evil Hour – Blood and Majesty
  12. The Plasmatics – Fast Food Service
  13. 7 Seconds – Breaking News
  14. La Revuelta Magonista – Lucha de clases
  15. Reconstitute – Repeal and Replace
  16. F-Minus – Wake Up
  17. Ugly Mommy – Take Me on a Date
  18. The Dreadnoughts – Anna Maria
  19. Weird Al Yankovic – Beat On the Brat
  20. Alien Boys – Self-Critical Theory

