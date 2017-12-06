Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/12/06

Rebel Time Radio is here to blast political punk rock to your ears! Dan plays some tunes from GRIT, The Plasmatics, 7 Seconds, plus a couple new tracks from L7 and The Dreadnoughts. He also is strangely excited for the upcoming royal wedding! Hit play for the punk rock tunes!
Tonight’s set:
- Death Sentence – Fake
- The Oi! Scouts – War Is Sick
- GRIT – Push On Through
- Hostage Life – Ceci n’est Pas Une Chanson
- Svetlanas – Crimea River
- Dead Kennedys – Forest Fire
- Bad Religion – Los Angeles is Burning
- The Epoxies – My New World
- L7 – Dispatch from Mar-a-Lago
- The Autonomads – Our Elizabeth
- In Evil Hour – Blood and Majesty
- The Plasmatics – Fast Food Service
- 7 Seconds – Breaking News
- La Revuelta Magonista – Lucha de clases
- Reconstitute – Repeal and Replace
- F-Minus – Wake Up
- Ugly Mommy – Take Me on a Date
- The Dreadnoughts – Anna Maria
- Weird Al Yankovic – Beat On the Brat
- Alien Boys – Self-Critical Theory
