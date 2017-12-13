Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/12/13

Rebel Time Radio returns with another episode stuffed with political punk anthems. Elysha and Mike play tunes from War on Women, Rudimentary Peni, Witch Hunt, plus some new songs from KW locals Among Legends and Bitten Lips! Now go press play eh!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Dead Ending – The Long Decline GBH – No News Rats in the Wall – Your World War On Women – Glass City Among Legends – Sit Back and Wait Inside Out – Sacrifice Exit Order – Still Water Permission – The Shine Has Gone Horror Vacui – Black Rivers Hez – La Muerte No Espera Preying Hands – Breathe Rudimentary Peni – Teenage Timekiller Bitten Lips – We’re Alright Deathrats – Self Obsessed This Is A Standoff – Five More Minutes Witch Hunt – Access Denied L7 – Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago Citizen Fish – Dividing Lines D.O.A. – Concrete Beach Adictox – Matalo Dynamite Express – Sound system souvenirs

