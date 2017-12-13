Rebel Time Radio, Shows

Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/12/13

Rebel Time Radio returns with another episode stuffed with political punk anthems. Elysha and Mike play tunes from War on Women, Rudimentary Peni, Witch Hunt, plus some new songs from KW locals Among Legends and Bitten Lips! Now go press play eh!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

  1. Dead Ending – The Long Decline
  2. GBH – No News
  3. Rats in the Wall – Your World
  4. War On Women – Glass City
  5. Among Legends – Sit Back and Wait
  6. Inside Out – Sacrifice
  7. Exit Order – Still Water
  8. Permission – The Shine Has Gone
  9. Horror Vacui – Black Rivers
  10. Hez – La Muerte No Espera
  11. Preying Hands – Breathe
  12. Rudimentary Peni – Teenage Timekiller
  13. Bitten Lips – We’re Alright
  14. Deathrats – Self Obsessed
  15. This Is A Standoff – Five More Minutes
  16. Witch Hunt – Access Denied
  17. L7 – Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago
  18. Citizen Fish – Dividing Lines
  19. D.O.A. – Concrete Beach
  20. Adictox – Matalo
  21.  Dynamite Express – Sound system souvenirs

