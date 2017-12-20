Rebel Time Radio, Shows

Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/12/20 – RTR’s Best of 2017

Happy Holidays from Rebel Time Radio! Since this year is FINALLY pretty much over here is Mike and Dan’s best of 2017. We play some of the best songs from  albums released in 2017 and shows we saw this year. While the music was good, everything else kind of sucked – so here’s to next year, the Year of Advance! Hit play for our top tunes of 2017!

Download the podcast here

Tonight’s set:

  1. Propagandhi – Victory Lap
  2. Dead Ending – Class War
  3. The Selecter – Frontline
  4. Career Suicide – Machine Response
  5. Sevetlanas – Negative Approach
  6. Limp Wrist – Wrap Yourselves in Me
  7. Cinderblock – Never Surrender
  8. Artificial Dissemination – Sell U Shit!
  9. Alien Boys – Debasement
  10. Maldita – Destruye
  11. Adictox – Matalo
  12. Ballast – Resign Yourself
  13. Les Partisans – Je Suis Vivant
  14. In Evil Hour – Revolution
  15. The Dreadnoughts – Foreign Skies
  16. D.O.A. – Fucked Up Donald
  17. Raygun Cowboys – Painful Reminder
  18. Subhumans – Religious Wars
  19. Compressorhead – Party Machine

