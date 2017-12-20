Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/12/20 – RTR’s Best of 2017

Happy Holidays from Rebel Time Radio! Since this year is FINALLY pretty much over here is Mike and Dan’s best of 2017. We play some of the best songs from albums released in 2017 and shows we saw this year. While the music was good, everything else kind of sucked – so here’s to next year, the Year of Advance! Hit play for our top tunes of 2017!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

Propagandhi – Victory Lap Dead Ending – Class War The Selecter – Frontline Career Suicide – Machine Response Sevetlanas – Negative Approach Limp Wrist – Wrap Yourselves in Me Cinderblock – Never Surrender Artificial Dissemination – Sell U Shit! Alien Boys – Debasement Maldita – Destruye Adictox – Matalo Ballast – Resign Yourself Les Partisans – Je Suis Vivant In Evil Hour – Revolution The Dreadnoughts – Foreign Skies D.O.A. – Fucked Up Donald Raygun Cowboys – Painful Reminder Subhumans – Religious Wars Compressorhead – Party Machine

