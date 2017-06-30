Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/06/28 Canaduh 150 Special

Are those the sounds of fireworks exploding in the sky celebrating Canada Day!? No! It’s the cacophonous punk rock noise critical of the Canadian state brought to you by Rebel Time Radio! Mike and Dan play a bunch of Made In Canada type punk rock that snubs its nose at the Canadian establishment – you’ll hear sweet sounds of Infamous Scientists, The Rebel Spell, City Death, Cambridge, and more! Plus they go on about what it means to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Canadian confederation (yawn!) and Canadian identity in general (double yawn! what is this the CBC!?) and basically conclude that Canadian history is based on genocide and exploitation and the Canada 150 thing is propaganda bull honky (now you speaka my language). Mash play for the tunes!

Tonight’s set:

The Subhumans – Oh Canaduh Infamous Scientists – Canada Is Pissed Random Killing – Take Our Flag Youth Youth Youth – Domination The Rebel Spell – The Tsilhqot’in War Police Funeral – 500 Years City Death – Nations Oi Polloi – Stephen Harper Fuck You Whorehouse of Representatives – Stolen Land Dirt – Tribal Dreams MDC – Thanks for Giving Me What I Didn’t Want D.O.A. – No Productivity The Selecter – Fuck Art, Let’s Dance Propagandhi – Stick The Flag Up Your Ass Cambridge – Hole in the Ground The Fallout – Leaving Ontario Dayglo Abortions – Proud to Be a Canadian Iron Maiden – Run to the Hills

