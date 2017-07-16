Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/07/12

Don’t look now, it’s another episode of Rebel Time Radio! Mike and Dan deliver you the best in political punk, ska and oi for your various auditory senses and brain-thinking-tingliness with some new tunes from The Selecter and Jesse Lebourdais, plus some classic slammers from Youth Youth Youth and Bad Religion. Also Elysha sends us a message from The True North Strong and Free™ and spins some wicked tunes! So hit play for the punk tunes!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link)

Tonight’s set:

P.M.S. – The Sort Out Marxbros – Crisis Grit – Stray Bullet Alien Boys – Just Another Piece of Acid The Evaporators – Ogopogo Punk Disaster Strikes – In the Age of Corporate Personhood ft. Jello Biafra D.O.A. – Warmonger Alien Boys – Anthem Against Me! – 12:03 Contravene – Whose Nature Is It? Belvedere – The People’s Song Dean Dirg – Black Cross Home Ec – Frog Kid Witch Hunt – Fed Up Bad Religion – Quantity or Quality Jesse Lebourdais – You Were a Rifle The Selecter – Frontline Culture Shock – Doesn’t Work for Me Youth Youth Youth – Domination 7 Seconds – If the Kids Are United White Lung – Viva La Rat

