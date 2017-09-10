Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/09/06

Rebel Time Radio returns with more political punk rock for your brain and body! On this episode, Elysha returns triumphantly to the studio to spin some tunes along side Mike and Dan. You’ll hear Whorehouse of Representatives, Subhumans, and RVIVR. Plus they spin a few new tracks from The Selecter, Oi Polloi, and Slow Faction. Now put yer punk rock face on and hit play!

Download the episode here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

The Rebel Spell – Let’s Roll A Storm Whorehouse of Representatives – Educate Your Mind Propagandhi – Status Update Leatherface – Baked Potatoes Youth Youth Youth – Fire In the Rain Oi Polloi – Donald Trump Fuck You The Selecter – The Big Badoof Slow Faction – Under Heavy Manners Alien Boys – Debasement Oi Polloi – Greatest Working Class Ripoff Subhumans – This Year’s War Dirt – Tribal Dreams War on Women – High School Reunion RVIVR – Plenty of Time Fea – No Hablo Espanol Chumbawamba – Liberation

