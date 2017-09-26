Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/09/20

Rebel Time Radio is back again with more in your face political punk rock action! Dan and Mike spin some tunes from Ballast, The Dicks, Zounds, Articles of Faith, plus a brand new one from The Dreadnoughts. They laugh at a neo-nazi getting punched out and comment on a recent mixup of a Beyonce record pressing where a punk band with questionable behaviour and politics are made to look like complete buttholes. So let this be a lesson – don’t be a butthole. Now hit play would ya eh!!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

Adictox – Matalo Maldita – Sonria Oi Polloi – The Face Ballast – Resign Yourself The Dicks – Rich Daddy The Adicts – Organized Confusion The Dreadnoughts – The Black and White Bad Religion – Let Them Eat War Zounds – War/Subvert Spectres – Vertigo D.O.A. – America the Beautiful G.L.O.S.S. – Trans Day of Revenge Cloaca – Tranimorphs (Or Gender Beasts?) Cinderblock – Police State SNFU – Watering Hole Articles of Faith – What We Want is Free Chumbawamba – Unilever

Rebel Time Radio is on iTunes! Subscribe here! Or search for us on another one of your favorite podcatcher and get Rebel Time Radio delivered right to your device thing! Do us a favour eh and give us a five star rating so that Rebel Time can spread punk rock tunes to all corners of the world.

Want to get in touch? Tell us about your awesome band or shower us with compliments? Email us at rebeltimeradio@gmail.com

Hey do you like bicycles? Go check out Rebel Time Radio’s favorite bike shop Black Arrow Cycles in downtown Kitchener on Queen St. They’re UNBELIEVABLE!* Find out more info about Black Arrow Cycles here!

*This may be a hyperbole.