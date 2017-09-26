Rebel Time Radio, Shows

Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/09/20

Rebel Time Radio is back again with more in your face political punk rock action! Dan and Mike spin some tunes from Ballast, The Dicks, Zounds, Articles of Faith, plus a brand new one from The Dreadnoughts. They laugh at a neo-nazi getting punched out and comment on a recent mixup of a Beyonce record pressing where a punk band with questionable behaviour and politics are made to look like complete buttholes. So let this be a lesson – don’t be a butthole. Now hit play would ya eh!!

Download the podcast here

Tonight’s set:

  1. Adictox – Matalo
  2. Maldita – Sonria
  3. Oi Polloi – The Face
  4. Ballast – Resign Yourself
  5. The Dicks – Rich Daddy
  6. The Adicts – Organized Confusion
  7. The Dreadnoughts – The Black and White
  8. Bad Religion – Let Them Eat War
  9. Zounds – War/Subvert
  10. Spectres – Vertigo
  11. D.O.A. – America the Beautiful
  12. G.L.O.S.S. – Trans Day of Revenge
  13. Cloaca – Tranimorphs (Or Gender Beasts?)
  14. Cinderblock – Police State
  15. SNFU – Watering Hole
  16. Articles of Faith – What We Want is Free
  17. Chumbawamba – Unilever

