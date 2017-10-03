Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/09/27

Get ready for another rip roaring episode of Rebel Time Radio! Elysha, Mike, and Dan spin punk rock tunes for the working class with Limp Wrist, Burning Kitchen, Against All Authority and Worriers. Plus they talk a bit about a book launch for Why Don’t the Poor Rise Up? (find out about it here!) and discuss what it means to be working class and what problems are facing us. So hit play for the tuneskies!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

White Lung – Down it goes Iron Eye – Respect Limp Wrist – This ain’t no cross in my hand Contravene – Blue by day, white by night Oi Polloi – Concrete Jungle (The Specials) Satelite Kingston – Sin Voz The Selecter – The Big Badoof Against All Authority – Bakunin Hez – Esclavos Exit Order – Mass Panic Vanilla Poppers – Hands & Knees Burning Kitchen – Sickness Ballast – Resign Yourself The Epoxies – Robot Man Cartouche – A venir The Two Funerals – What did you do Today? Worriers – Yes All Cops The Fallout – Turn It Down

