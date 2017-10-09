Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/10/04

Rebel Time Radio is here with another episode of political punk rock goodness! On tonight’s episode, Mike, Elysha, and Dan play some tunes from Kalashnikov Collective, Good Riddance, and B.G.K. They also play a bunch of new ones from Propagandhi and discuss Prop’s new album, Victory Lap, with plenty of gushiness for the band. Move your mouse to the play button and click it! Do it!

Tonight’s set:

Kalashnikov Collective – Algoritmo di crisi Scum of Toytown – Crisis Oi Polloi – Soil Yourself Propagandhi – Call Before You Dig Propagandhi – In Flagrante Delicto Propagandhi – Cop Just Out of Frame Propgandhi – Anti-Manifesto Good Riddance – A Credit to his Gender Marilyn’s Vitamins – 100 Bodies 22 Longs Riffs – Droit Devant Curasbun – Nuestro Espirutu Actitud Subversia – Sucios Politicos Sin Dios – Miseria y tracion B.G.K. – White Male Dumbinace B.G.K. – Spray Paint

Don’t forget to check out two awesome shows presented by Rebel Time in Hamilton! First October 21st, it’s France’s 22 Longs Riffs with Barbed Wire Braces, Dissidence and Sick Of Shit (here’s the event page) and on November 10th, it’s Chile’s Curasbun with Union Thugs, Glassed and more (here’s the event page). Get stoked!

