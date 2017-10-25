Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/10/18

You’re in for a treat tonight as Elysha and Dan join forces to fumble over words and songs and bring you the latest and greatest in whatever they wanna hear. We’re showcasing brand new tunes by HIRS, sorta new tunes by The Selecter and Limp Wrist, and lots of old faves as a sountrack for smashing the status quo. Give ‘er a lissin!

Bikini Kill – I Hate Danger Zounds – Little Bit More F-Minus – Wake Up Screaming Cambridge – Shit Blizzard Face to Face – Walk the Walk Cinderblock – No Future X-Ray Spex – I Can’t Do Anything HIRS – Leave Me Alone/Let Me Live/All By Myself Alien Boys – Just Another Piece of Acid War on Women – Say It The Selecter – Taking Back Control Prague Ska Conspiracy – Against the Ropes The Wipers – Now is the Time 22 Longs Riffs – Alerta Limp Wrist – A Littler Nervous

Don’t forget to check out two awesome shows presented by Rebel Time in Hamilton! First October 21st, it’s France’s 22 Longs Riffs with Barbed Wire Braces, Dissidence and Sick Of Shit (here’s the event page) and on November 10th, it’s Chile’s Curasbun with Union Thugs, Glassed and more (here’s the event page). Get stoked!

