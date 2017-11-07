Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/11/01

Rebel Time Radio is back, and like the spectre of communism haunting Europe, we just won’t go away! On tonight’s episode our (somewhat) esteemed hosts Elysha and Mike play some rippin’ tracks from The Cramps, Black Star Dub Collective, Spectres and Dillinger Four. They talk about the West Papua independence movement and get a little bit spooky talking about the intersections of politics and horror films. Now press the play button why dontcha!?

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

Conscious Youth – Bird of Paradise The Selecter – Bomb Scare Black Star Dub Collective – Vampire The Damned – Nasty The Cramps – Surfing Dead The Epoxies – Robot Man Dead Kennedys – Halloween Dillinger Four – Define Learning Disorder Closet Monster – Higher Education Not Half Bad – I’m Only Here To Read Bad Religion – I Want To Conquer The World D.O.A. – Bring Out Your Dead Jello Biafra and the Guantanamo School of Medicine – Werewolves of Wall Street Spectres – Stasi

