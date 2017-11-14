Rebel Time Radio, Shows

Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/11/08

Rebel Time Radio is back at it again with a show full of punk rock backed with inspiring revolutionary political ideas for your radical soul! Dan flies this show solo, spinning tunes from Cinderblock, Artificial Peace, L7, Heyoka and more. Plus Dan talks about the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution, Remembrance Day, and how masculinity teaches men to be violent meatheads. So hit play and get far out with some far left tunes!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

  1. Pure Disgust – White Silence
  2. Cinderblock – Silence
  3. G.L.O.S.S. – We Live
  4. Svetlanas – Putin on Da Hitz
  5. In Evil Hour – Modern Detachment
  6. Artificial Peace – Enlisted Man
  7. Mixed Deuce – Alt-Right Punks Can Fuck Off
  8. The Rebel Spell – December 8, 1980
  9. Propagandhi – Bullshit Politicians
  10. L7 – Everglade
  11. Heyoka – Carnage
  12. Toy Dolls – Dougie Giro
  13. T.S.O.L. – Terrible People
  14. Naked Aggression – Smash the State
  15. There Are Four Lights – ACAB
  16. Plastic Wars – Spider Legs
  17. Les Partisans – Hard Times
  18. Body Snatchers – Easy Life
  19. The Selecter – Paved With Cold

