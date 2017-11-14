Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2017/11/08

Rebel Time Radio is back at it again with a show full of punk rock backed with inspiring revolutionary political ideas for your radical soul! Dan flies this show solo, spinning tunes from Cinderblock, Artificial Peace, L7, Heyoka and more. Plus Dan talks about the 100th anniversary of the Russian Revolution, Remembrance Day, and how masculinity teaches men to be violent meatheads. So hit play and get far out with some far left tunes!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

Pure Disgust – White Silence Cinderblock – Silence G.L.O.S.S. – We Live Svetlanas – Putin on Da Hitz In Evil Hour – Modern Detachment Artificial Peace – Enlisted Man Mixed Deuce – Alt-Right Punks Can Fuck Off The Rebel Spell – December 8, 1980 Propagandhi – Bullshit Politicians L7 – Everglade Heyoka – Carnage Toy Dolls – Dougie Giro T.S.O.L. – Terrible People Naked Aggression – Smash the State There Are Four Lights – ACAB Plastic Wars – Spider Legs Les Partisans – Hard Times Body Snatchers – Easy Life The Selecter – Paved With Cold

