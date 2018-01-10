Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2018/01/10

Rebel Time Radio returns after all those holiday festivities! And what do ya know we finally got around to posting a podcast of a nearly two-week old episode. On this show we play Exit Order, Knucklehead, Ya Basta!, plus a peculiar cover from Adam West. We also talk about the recent minimum wage increase in Ontario plus fire shots at a local jock rock DJ at another radio station for being a misogynist sack of garbage. Press play for the punk tunes!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

Amebix – Winter The Restarts – Thin Ice Subhumans (Canada) – People of the Plague Exit Order – Still Water The Fallout – Raise The Minimum Wage Refused – Refused Party Program Knucklehead – Wise Up Jackie Adam West – The Thing WANT – Solidarity Ya Basta – Ouvrier Suicide Machines – Black and White World Dead Kennedys – Stealing People’s Mail Ambition Mission – When Babies Attack Citizen Fish – Sink or Swim Cambridge – Hole In The Ground

