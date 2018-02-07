Rebel Time Radio, Shows

Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2018/02/07

Rebel Time Radio is back with revolutionary political tunes for these trying times! Your humble hosts Mike, Elysha, and Dan spin tunes from Dragged In, I Object!, Streetlight Saints, Crass, and more! They also make fun of Justin Trudeau plus talk about racist family members. So hit that play button for the punk rock and roll!

Tonight’s set:

  1. Therapy – Failure
  2. Exit Order – Walk the Line
  3.  Rats In The Wall – 2050
  4. Dragged In – Get Low
  5. Zeke – Working Man
  6. Glassed – A.C.A.B.
  7. The Last Gang – Sing for Your Supper
  8. Broadcast Zero – Same Old Story
  9. Svetlanas – Cherry Bomb
  10. Ballast – Resign Yourself
  11. Problem Children – Stick it to the Man
  12. I Object! – Teaching Revenge, Intra Muras
  13. Crass – Reject of Society
  14. D.O.A. – You’ve Gone Too Far
  15. Citizen Fish – Better
  16. The Nasties – Time is Now
  17. Streetlight Saints – Common War (Bash the Fash)
  18. Vomito – Sombras
  19. The Prowlers – Protect and Serve

