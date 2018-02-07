Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2018/02/07

Rebel Time Radio is back with revolutionary political tunes for these trying times! Your humble hosts Mike, Elysha, and Dan spin tunes from Dragged In, I Object!, Streetlight Saints, Crass, and more! They also make fun of Justin Trudeau plus talk about racist family members. So hit that play button for the punk rock and roll!
Download the episode here (right click and save the link!)
Tonight’s set:
- Therapy – Failure
- Exit Order – Walk the Line
- Rats In The Wall – 2050
- Dragged In – Get Low
- Zeke – Working Man
- Glassed – A.C.A.B.
- The Last Gang – Sing for Your Supper
- Broadcast Zero – Same Old Story
- Svetlanas – Cherry Bomb
- Ballast – Resign Yourself
- Problem Children – Stick it to the Man
- I Object! – Teaching Revenge, Intra Muras
- Crass – Reject of Society
- D.O.A. – You’ve Gone Too Far
- Citizen Fish – Better
- The Nasties – Time is Now
- Streetlight Saints – Common War (Bash the Fash)
- Vomito – Sombras
- The Prowlers – Protect and Serve
Rebel Time Radio is on iTunes! Subscribe here! Or search for us on another one of your favorite podcatcher and get Rebel Time Radio delivered right to your device thing! Do us a favour eh and give us a five star rating so that Rebel Time can spread punk rock tunes to all corners of the world.
Want to get in touch? Tell us about your awesome band or shower us with compliments? Email us at rebeltimeradio@gmail.com
Hey do you like bicycles? Go check out Rebel Time Radio’s favorite bike shop Black Arrow Cycles in downtown Kitchener on Queen St. They’re UNBELIEVABLE!* Find out more info about Black Arrow Cycles here!
*This may be a hyperbole