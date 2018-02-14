Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2018/02/14

Rebel Time Radio brings the love with those raging political punk rock tunes on this somewhat special Valentine’s Day (aka James Cook Death Day) episode! Your esteemed hosts Elysha, Mike, and Dan play some tunes from Therapy, Fashionism, Autonomads and P.M.S. plus discuss a bit on the colonial crap for brains justice system in Canada. So feel the love and hit play for those rebel tunes!

Download the podcast here! (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

Disaster Strikes – In the Age of Corporate Personhood Naked Aggression – Walking Around Therapy – Feign The Wipers – Doom Town Dillinger Four – Get Your Study Hall Out of My Recess Ambition Mission – The Amerikan in Me The Strike – Where Did We Go Wrong Fashionism – Smash the State With Your Face No Quarter – Abandon Ship, This Fuckers Sinking Bratakus – No More Love Songs Steelhead – Enemy in Blue Autonomads – All Roads Lead to Hulme Nomeansno – Humans Rats in the Wall – Catharsis Dead Ending – Class War The Rotten – Punk Love Fuck You Against All Authority – I Think You Think Too Much P.M.S. – Antillectual The Class Assassins – No Justice

Rebel Time Radio is on iTunes! Subscribe here! Or search for us on another one of your favorite podcatcher and get Rebel Time Radio delivered right to your device thing! Do us a favour eh and give us a five star rating so that Rebel Time can spread punk rock tunes to all corners of the world.

Want to get in touch? Tell us about your awesome band or shower us with compliments? Email us at rebeltimeradio@gmail.com

Hey do you like bicycles? Go check out Rebel Time Radio’s favorite bike shop Black Arrow Cycles in downtown Kitchener on Queen St. They’re UNBELIEVABLE!* Find out more info about Black Arrow Cycles here!

*This may be a hyperbole