Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2018/02/14

Rebel Time Radio brings the love with those raging political punk rock tunes on this somewhat special Valentine’s Day (aka James Cook Death Day) episode! Your esteemed hosts Elysha, Mike, and Dan play some tunes from Therapy, Fashionism, Autonomads and P.M.S. plus discuss a bit on the colonial crap for brains justice system in Canada. So feel the love and hit play for those rebel tunes!

Tonight’s set:

  1. Disaster Strikes – In the Age of Corporate Personhood
  2. Naked Aggression – Walking Around
  3. Therapy – Feign
  4. The Wipers – Doom Town
  5. Dillinger Four – Get Your Study Hall Out of My Recess
  6. Ambition Mission – The Amerikan in Me
  7. The Strike – Where Did We Go Wrong
  8. Fashionism – Smash the State With Your Face
  9. No Quarter – Abandon Ship, This Fuckers Sinking
  10. Bratakus – No More Love Songs
  11. Steelhead – Enemy in Blue
  12. Autonomads – All Roads Lead to Hulme
  13. Nomeansno – Humans
  14. Rats in the Wall – Catharsis
  15. Dead Ending – Class War
  16. The Rotten – Punk Love Fuck You
  17. Against All Authority – I Think You Think Too Much
  18. P.M.S. – Antillectual
  19. The Class Assassins – No Justice

