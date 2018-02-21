Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2018/02/21

Clean that ear wax out of yer ear holes because Rebel Time Radio has tunes for your brain! Rebel Time Robot returns to save the day from the technologically deficient Rebel Time hosts Elysha, Mike, and Dan. They DO eventually figure it out though and play some tunes from Class Assassins, Grit, Mary Belle, and Shöck. Plus they talk a bit about racism in English idioms. These are the types of people you want at parties! Ok are your ears clean enough yet? Then hit play!

Tonight’s set:

The Interrupters – Take Back The Power Barbed Wire Braces – Never Again Obediencia – Tabula Rasa Shöck – Lluvia Negra Grit – Nowhere Else The Rebel Spell – Mover of Movers Spanner – Border Regime Broadcast Zero – Just Like Me Class Assassins – Start Again The Rotten – Lockdown Mary Bell – Vultures Gomme – I’m A Virus The Maras – Vermillion Otzi – Cruel Economy Tilt – Tundra The Specials – Monkey Man Rixe – Les Cent Pas

