Rebel Time Radio, Shows

Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2018/02/28

Rebel Time Radio is here with some punk rock treats for your ears! On this episode Mike and Dan bring the noise with special guest DJ Jeff. You’ll hear a new one from War on Women, plus The Fallout, Hex, Fea, and Subhumans. Plus you can listen to the hosts stumble their way through airing their show live on video – that’s right, a radio show broadcast with moving pictures! It is time for you to get playing the punk rock songs now!

Download the episode here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

  1. War On Women – YDTMHTL
  2. Demob – Anti Police
  3. L7 – Dispatch from Mar-a-Lago
  4. The Fallout – Holding Up Half the Sky
  5. D.O.A. – Death Machine
  6. GBH – Sick Boy
  7. Citizen Fish – Overseas
  8. Subhumans (Canada) – Moving Forward
  9. Apes Brigade – Never Talk to Police
  10. D-SSEKT – Let Them Burn
  11. Hex – Dick Pic
  12. Skinners – Eat the Rich, Marxist-Leninist
  13. Thrash Can – Antifa Street Sweeper
  14. Fea – Mujer Moderna
  15. Thee Infidels – Fun Sucks
  16. Death Rats – Fuck It
  17. La Gachette – Reveille Toi
  18. Propagandhi – Dear Coaches Corner
  19. Oi Polloi – The Face

If for some reason you want to watch us fumble our way through the radio show, click here to check it out!

