Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2018/02/28

Rebel Time Radio is here with some punk rock treats for your ears! On this episode Mike and Dan bring the noise with special guest DJ Jeff. You’ll hear a new one from War on Women, plus The Fallout, Hex, Fea, and Subhumans. Plus you can listen to the hosts stumble their way through airing their show live on video – that’s right, a radio show broadcast with moving pictures! It is time for you to get playing the punk rock songs now!

Download the episode here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

War On Women – YDTMHTL Demob – Anti Police L7 – Dispatch from Mar-a-Lago The Fallout – Holding Up Half the Sky D.O.A. – Death Machine GBH – Sick Boy Citizen Fish – Overseas Subhumans (Canada) – Moving Forward Apes Brigade – Never Talk to Police D-SSEKT – Let Them Burn Hex – Dick Pic Skinners – Eat the Rich, Marxist-Leninist Thrash Can – Antifa Street Sweeper Fea – Mujer Moderna Thee Infidels – Fun Sucks Death Rats – Fuck It La Gachette – Reveille Toi Propagandhi – Dear Coaches Corner Oi Polloi – The Face

If for some reason you want to watch us fumble our way through the radio show, click here to check it out!

