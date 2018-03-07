Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2018/03/07

Rebel Time Radio is bringing the political punk rock music right up to your face! Mike, Elysha, and Dan play some tunes from Brutal Youth. The Last Gang, Unsanitary Napkin, and Leftöver Crack. They also get a little misty eyed reminiscing about Todd Serious and play a few Rebel Spell tracks to boot! Press play for the tunes!

Tonight’s set:

The Rebel Spell – Bring Em In The Class Assassins – You Got It All Wrong Brutal Youth – Living With Ghosts Propagandhi – Today’s Empires, Tomorrow’s Ashes The Rebel Spell – Hopeless Ugly Mommy – Whatcha Gonna Do? A Vulture Wake – Old World Order The Last Gang – Nobody’s Prostitute Unsanitary Napkin – Feminine Odour P.M.S. – Antillectual Leather Jacuzzi – Don’t Touch Me (I’m a Punk) Ambition Mission – The Amerikkkan in Me (The Avengers) Dillinger 4 – Get Your Study Hall Out of My Recess Black Flag – Six Pack Leftöver Crack – Baby Puncher

Broadcast Zero – Same Old Story The Rebel Spell – All We Want

