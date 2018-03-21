Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2018/03/21

Put on yer punk faces because Rebel Time Radio has another episode for you to consume! On this episode Elysha, Mike, and Dan play some tunes from Ya Basta, Leatherface, At What Cost, plus new music from War on Women and Shitrat. They also spend some time making fun of Doug Ford. Now hover that mouse and/or finger to that play button and play the music loud!

Download the episode here

Tonight’s set:

Svetlanas – Putin on Da Hitz Reckless Upstarts – Kiev Mixed Deuce – Alt-Right Punks Can Fuck Off War On Women – Lone Wolves DOA – Blind Men The Freeze -Trouble If You Hide Oi Polloi – Boot Down The Door Reagan Youth – I hate Hate Leatherface – Bowl of Flies Exit Order – Still Water At What Cost – We Just Wanna See The Sun Ya Basta – EZLN Subhumans (Canada) – Firing Squad Random Killing – Johnny Was A Punk Hanson Brothers – Joey Had To Go Shitrat – Full of Shit The Dreadnoughts – Jericho

