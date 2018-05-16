Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2018/05/16

And after way too long of a break from podcasting, Rebel Time Radio is back with a molotov cocktail of politically charged punk rock! Mike and Dan spin some tunes from Rats in the Wall, Preying Hands, The Fallout, plus new music from Spanner and the Interrupters. Now hit play for dem songs!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Madness – The Prince Dirty Revolution – I Love Reggae Kitma – Flea Bite The Interrupters – She’s Kerosene Rats in the Wall – Take 3 Therapy – Failure War on Women – Pleasure in the Beast L7 – Lion’s Share (The Germs) The Fallout – Change The World Today Hanson Brothers – Jack Off Shock – La Trampa Sharp/Shock – Bad Lad Spanner – Above It All Preying Hands – Preying Hands Adictox – Matalo Maldita – Sonria The Nasties – Time is Now Face to Face – I’m Not Afraid

Hey you! Go preorder the new Spanner album here why dontcha!?

