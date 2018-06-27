Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2018/06/27

Rebel Time Radio brings another episode of politically charged punk rock! Elysha returns for an episode to kick it with Dan as they play tunes from The Decay, Alien Boys, and Sago, with new tunes from The Interrupters, Bad Religion, and Glassed. They also talk about the constant barrage of current event shite! Now mosh on that play button!

Download the episode here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

Death Rats – Fuck It Future Theft – No Wonder The Decay – Fists in the Air Whorehouse of Representatives – Body Aches Witch Hunt – A War on Reality The Interrupters – Gave You Everything The Mad Caddies – …And We Thought the Nation States Were a Bad Idea Bad Religion – The Kids Are Alt-Right No Holds Barred – Decapitate the Black Snake Alien Boys – Don’t Shoot Anti-Schism – No Hope This is My Fist – Wretched of the Earth Sago – Ignorant Shit School Shooter – Reification and the New Employment Glassed – Factory Walls Cinderblock – Disarmament Oi Polloi – The Face

