Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2018/07/18

Rebel Time Radio slams in your ear holes like a fist to the face of a fascist scumbag! Mike and Dan continue their top ten most influential album picks, and spin tunes from the likes of Star Fucking Hipsters and a new one from Union Thugs. Now get to listenin’ to the show eh!

Download the episode here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

A Global Threat – Here We Are Star Fucking Hipsters – The Civilization Show The World/Inferno Friendship Society – Ich Erinnere Mich An Die Weimearer Republik War on Women – Anarcha The Clash – Complete Control The Clash – White Riot Sick of it All – Blown Away Sick of it All – Hello Pricks Dead Kennedys – Government Flu Dead Kennedys – Moon Over Marin Preying Hands – Preying Hands Preying Hands – Through the Dark Negro Terror – Voice of Memphis Union Thugs – Solidarity Forever

Rebel Time Radio is on iTunes! Subscribe here! Or search for us on another one of your favorite podcatcher and get Rebel Time Radio delivered right to your device thing! Do us a favour eh and give us a five star rating so that Rebel Time can spread punk rock tunes to all corners of the world.

Want to get in touch? Tell us about your awesome band or shower us with compliments? Email us at rebeltimeradio@gmail.com

Hey do you like bicycles? Go check out Rebel Time Radio’s favorite bike shop Black Arrow Cycles in downtown Kitchener on Queen St. They’re UNBELIEVABLE!* Find out more info about Black Arrow Cycles here!

*This may be a hyperbole