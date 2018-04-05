Hello,

On Saturday, April 14 from 9 am to 3 pm, MCC Ontario will be presenting a one day conference entitled Responding to the world refugee crisis one family at a time.

This important conference will provide opportunities to learn more about how you can respond to the current refugee crisis through the Blended Visa Office Referred Refugee Sponsorship program.

Keynote speaker Ann Voskamp, noted blogger and passionate refugee sponsorship advocate, will share her refugee sponsorship experience. Named by Christianity Today as one of fifty women most shaping culture and the church today, Ann knows unspoken brokenness and big country skies and an intimacy with God that touches wounded places. Millions do life with her at her daily photographic online journal, one of the Top 10 most widely read Christian sites: annvoskamp.com

Other presenters include Barbara Treviranus, former field worker for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, representatives from Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada, Brian Dyck, MCC National Migration and Resettlement Program Coordinator, Moses Moini, MCC Ontario Refugee Program Coordinator, and Kaylee Perez, MCC Ontario Refugee Resettlement Associate.

For more information, please go to mcco.ca/refugee-conference or contact Sheryl Bruggeling at sherylbruggeling@mcco.ca or 519-745-8458 ext 265.

Thank you,

Sheryl Bruggeling

Communications & Events

MCC Ontario

203-50 Kent Ave, Kitchener, ON, N2G 3R1

22-595 Carlton St, St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y2

519-745-8458 ext 265

289-407-4758 (cell)

mcco.ca