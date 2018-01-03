Robot Apocalypse

Check out the #1 release of 2017! Stream the whole album here on YouTube! This album is also the original soundtrack of the Radio Waterloo Documentary that will be out this year!
This album features collaborations by:
Steve Bays of Hot Hot Heat, The Mounties
Elsa Jayne (local KW)
Parker Bossley of The Gay Nineties, Fur Trade
Ian Somers of Limblifter, Isomers
Sasha Chornyy of Life in Vacuum (local KW)
Ulysses Coppard of Smash Boom Pow
Ryan Stanley of Cursed Arrows (local KW)
Cara Leigh (local KW)
Chelsea McBride of Koopa Troop
Brad Weber, Angus Frasier & Dan Robers of Pick A Piper (local KW)
Colin Fisher & Steve Ward of Caribou
Iuls Dragomir (local KW)
Gary Cain of the Gary Cain Band (local KW)
Brad Merritt of 54-40
Moses Bogart (local KW)
Matt Kras of Cyanide Kiss (local KW)
Adam Kras of the Kras Country Experience (local KW)
Jeff McKenna of Audio Boffins (local KW)
Rob McKenna of McKenna’s All Weather Haulage (local KW)