Service Dog Fundraiser Announcement

KITCHENER, Ontario – Announcing that on Sunday July 8th from 10am-4pm at the Kitchener Polish Legion, we will be hosting a Service Dog Fundraiser to bring Amanda’s Service Dog home! There are vendors who will be there to showcase their amazing products

and services along with an affordable clothing drive with clothing of all sizes with prices ranging from $1-$8 per item! The support from the local community has been huge, so there is also a silent auction for some amazing gifts that have been donated from

local businesses such as Belgium Nursery, Alpine Boston Pizza, Shakespeare Pies, and so many more! There are well over 40 silent auction items!



Although there are tons of financial supports for those that need a Service Dog if you have a well-known disability. Unfortunately for Amanda, who just turned 18 a couple months ago, she suffers from PTSD and non-epileptic seizures and so there is absolutely

no support that we can find to help cover the costs of this Service Dog that will literally help bring about the positive change she needs to live her life to the fullest. At $20,000, not to mention travelling to his location in Strathroy at least once per

week, Amanda’s family is unable to cover this cost fully by themselves.

That is where the support from this community has been essential and completely appreciated.



So, come out and support bringing this Service Dog who will be trained in exactly what she needs, home to Amanda so that she will be able to live life to the fullest. All proceeds from this event (excluding whatever is purchased directly from the vendors) will

go to covering these Service Dog costs.

Amanda and her family would like to thank you for your support from the bottoms of their hearts.



For more information please contact Sharlene Mohlman at

sharlenemohlman@hotmail.com.

-30-