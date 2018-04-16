So Old It’s New set list for Monday, April 16, 2018

1. Mike Post/Pete Carpenter, The Rockford Files theme

2. Ian Gillan Band, Clear Air Turbulence

3. Judas Priest, Traitors’ Gate

4. U2, American Soul

5. Patti Smith, Birdland

6. Pixies, Head On (request)

7. Rush, Time And Motion

8. Paul McCartney/Wings, Cafe On The Left Bank

9. Iron Butterfly, My Mirage

10.Keith Richards, Suspicious

11. Maria Muldaur, It Feels Like Rain

12. The Rolling Stones, Gotta Get Away

13. Elton John, Stinker

14. Atlanta Rhythm Section,Champagne Jam

15. Pete Townshend/Ronnie Lane, Heart To Hang Onto

16. Dave Edmunds, Crawling From The Wreckage

17. Peter Frampton, (I’ll Give You) Money (live)

18. Don Henley, Johnny Can’t Read

19. Alice Cooper, Generation Landslide

20. Black Sabbath, Spiral Architect

21. John Lee Hooker, One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer/John L’s House Rent Boogie

22. The Butterfield Blues Band, East West