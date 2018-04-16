So Old It’s New set list for Monday, April 16, 2018

1. Mike Post/Pete Carpenter, The Rockford Files theme
2. Ian Gillan Band, Clear Air Turbulence
3. Judas Priest, Traitors’ Gate
4. U2, American Soul
5. Patti Smith, Birdland
6. Pixies, Head On (request)
7. Rush, Time And Motion
8. Paul McCartney/Wings, Cafe On The Left Bank
9. Iron Butterfly, My Mirage
10.Keith Richards, Suspicious
11. Maria Muldaur, It Feels Like Rain
12. The Rolling Stones, Gotta Get Away
13. Elton John, Stinker
14. Atlanta Rhythm Section,Champagne Jam
15. Pete Townshend/Ronnie Lane, Heart To Hang Onto
16. Dave Edmunds, Crawling From The Wreckage
17. Peter Frampton, (I’ll Give You) Money (live)
18. Don Henley, Johnny Can’t Read
19. Alice Cooper, Generation Landslide
20. Black Sabbath, Spiral Architect
21. John Lee Hooker, One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer/John L’s House Rent Boogie
22. The Butterfield Blues Band, East West
