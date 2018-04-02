So Old It’s New set list for Monday, April 2, 2018

1. The Rolling Stones, Out Of Control (live)

2. The Rolling Stones, Rough Justice

3. Fight, Little Crazy

4. Cheap Trick, Speak Now Or Forever Hold Your Peace (live)

5. Aerosmith, Nobody’s Fault

6. Paul McCartney Be-Bop-A-Lula (live from Unplugged, The Official Bootleg)

7. Black Sabbath, Heaven And Hell

8. Jon Lord with The Hoochie Coohie Men featuring Jimmy Barnes, Lonesome Traveller Blues (live)

9.Deep Purple, Sail Away

10. Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Surfer Joe And Moe The Sleaze

11. Billy Gibbons And The BFG’s, Got Love If You Want It

12. Whitehorse, Pretty Thing

13. John Lennon, Tight A$

14. Elmore James, The Sun Is Shining

15. The Who, I’ve Known No War

16. Judas Priest, Run Of The Mill

17. Spooky Tooth, Hosanna

18. The Allman Brothers Band, Blackhearted Woman

19. The Kinks, Misery

20. The Butterfield Blues Band, Everything Going To Be Alright (live)