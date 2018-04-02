1. The Rolling Stones, Out Of Control (live)
2. The Rolling Stones, Rough Justice
3. Fight, Little Crazy
4. Cheap Trick, Speak Now Or Forever Hold Your Peace (live)
5. Aerosmith, Nobody’s Fault
6. Paul McCartney Be-Bop-A-Lula (live from Unplugged, The Official Bootleg)
7. Black Sabbath, Heaven And Hell
8. Jon Lord with The Hoochie Coohie Men featuring Jimmy Barnes, Lonesome Traveller Blues (live)
9.Deep Purple, Sail Away
10. Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Surfer Joe And Moe The Sleaze
11. Billy Gibbons And The BFG’s, Got Love If You Want It
12. Whitehorse, Pretty Thing
13. John Lennon, Tight A$
14. Elmore James, The Sun Is Shining
15. The Who, I’ve Known No War
16. Judas Priest, Run Of The Mill
17. Spooky Tooth, Hosanna
18. The Allman Brothers Band, Blackhearted Woman
19. The Kinks, Misery
20. The Butterfield Blues Band, Everything Going To Be Alright (live)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, April 2, 2018
