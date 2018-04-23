So Old It’s New set list for Monday, April 23, 2018

1. Queen, Rock It (Prime Jive)

2. AC/DC, Kicked In The Teeth

3. The Rolling Stones, Turd On The Run

4. The Who, Shakin’ All Over (live, 1968 at Fillmore East)

5. Rod Stewart, Stone Cold Sober (request)

6. Bob Dylan, Cold Irons Bound (request)

7. Jefferson Airplane, Plastic Fantastic Lover

8. George Harrison, Not Guilty (1979 version, 1968 version written at the time of The Beatles’ White Album appeared on The Beatles’ Anthology 3)

9.Bob Seger, Come To Poppa

10. Van Morrison, Big Time Operators

11. The Stooges, Down On The Street

12. Muddy Waters/Mick Jagger/Keith Richards/Ron Wood/Buddy Guy/Junior Wells/Lefty Dizz, Mannish Boy (live at the Checkerboard Lounge, 1981)

13. Deep Purple, Wrong Man

14. Free, The Stealer

15. The Monkees, Zilch/No Time

16. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Lodi

17. David Bowie, Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud

18. Billy Joel, Scenes From An Italian Restaurant

19. Eric Clapton with Steve Winwood, Presence Of The Lord (live)

20. Traffic, Every Mother’s Son

21. The Allman Brothers Band, In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (live)