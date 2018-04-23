1. Queen, Rock It (Prime Jive)
2. AC/DC, Kicked In The Teeth
3. The Rolling Stones, Turd On The Run
4. The Who, Shakin’ All Over (live, 1968 at Fillmore East)
5. Rod Stewart, Stone Cold Sober (request)
6. Bob Dylan, Cold Irons Bound (request)
7. Jefferson Airplane, Plastic Fantastic Lover
8. George Harrison, Not Guilty (1979 version, 1968 version written at the time of The Beatles’ White Album appeared on The Beatles’ Anthology 3)
9.Bob Seger, Come To Poppa
10. Van Morrison, Big Time Operators
11. The Stooges, Down On The Street
12. Muddy Waters/Mick Jagger/Keith Richards/Ron Wood/Buddy Guy/Junior Wells/Lefty Dizz, Mannish Boy (live at the Checkerboard Lounge, 1981)
13. Deep Purple, Wrong Man
14. Free, The Stealer
15. The Monkees, Zilch/No Time
16. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Lodi
17. David Bowie, Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud
18. Billy Joel, Scenes From An Italian Restaurant
19. Eric Clapton with Steve Winwood, Presence Of The Lord (live)
20. Traffic, Every Mother’s Son
21. The Allman Brothers Band, In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (live)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, April 23, 2018
