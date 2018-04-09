1.The Rolling Stones, Starfucker (aka Star Star), live from the vault 1975 LA Forum version
2. Joe Jackson, Beat Crazy
3. Teenage Head, Disgusteen
4. The Yardbirds, What Do You Want (request)
5. Deep Purple, Birds Of Prey
6. Queen, Brighton Rock
7. Accept, Balls To The Wall
8. AC/DC, Spellbound
9. Paul McCartney, Darkroom
10. Elton John, Ballad Of A Well-Known Gun
11. Rare Earth, Thoughts (live)
12. Mick Jagger, Party Doll
13. The Kinks, Shangri-La
14. Santana, Hope You’re Feeling Better
15. Graham Parker and The Rumour, I’m Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down
16. Gene Vincent, Race With The Devil
17. Rory Gallagher, Messin’ With The Kid (from Live In Europe)
18. The Cars, All Mixed Up
19. Bob Dylan, I And I
20. John Mayall, Out Of Reach (Peter Green lead vocals/guitar)
21. Jethro Tull, Another Harry’s Bar
22. Johnny Winter, It’s My Own Fault (live)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, April 9, 2018
