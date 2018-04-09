So Old It’s New set list for Monday, April 9, 2018

1.The Rolling Stones, Starfucker (aka Star Star), live from the vault 1975 LA Forum version

2. Joe Jackson, Beat Crazy

3. Teenage Head, Disgusteen

4. The Yardbirds, What Do You Want (request)

5. Deep Purple, Birds Of Prey

6. Queen, Brighton Rock

7. Accept, Balls To The Wall

8. AC/DC, Spellbound

9. Paul McCartney, Darkroom

10. Elton John, Ballad Of A Well-Known Gun

11. Rare Earth, Thoughts (live)

12. Mick Jagger, Party Doll

13. The Kinks, Shangri-La

14. Santana, Hope You’re Feeling Better

15. Graham Parker and The Rumour, I’m Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down

16. Gene Vincent, Race With The Devil

17. Rory Gallagher, Messin’ With The Kid (from Live In Europe)

18. The Cars, All Mixed Up

19. Bob Dylan, I And I

20. John Mayall, Out Of Reach (Peter Green lead vocals/guitar)

21. Jethro Tull, Another Harry’s Bar

22. Johnny Winter, It’s My Own Fault (live)