1. The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, Prelude- Nightmare
2. The Doors, Not To Touch The Earth
3. James Gang, Fred
4. Blue Oyster Cult, Wings Wetted Down
5. Led Zeppelin, We’re Gonna Groove
6. Iggy And The Stooges,Your Pretty Face Is Going To Hell
7. Paul McCartney/Wings, Spin It On
8. Alice Cooper, Devil’s Food/The Black Widow
9. Queen, Dead On Time
10. Rocket From The Tombs, Ain’t It Fun
11. The Rolling Stones, Little Rain
12. Eagles, King Of Hollywood
13. J. Geils Band, Whammer Jammer/Hard Drivin’ Man (live)
14. Billy Joel, Ain’t No Crime
15. The Kinks, Jack The Idiot Dunce
16. Rod Stewart, Mandolin Wind
17. Deep Purple, No No No
18. Blind Faith, Can’t Find My Way Home
19. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Brave Strangers
20. Chicago, Poem For The People
21. Gov’t Mule, Blind Man In The Dark
22. George Harrison, Tired Of Midnight Blue
23. Bruce Springsteen, Streets Of Fire
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Aug. 13, 2018
