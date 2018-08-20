So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 (programmed, not in studio)

  1. The Rolling Stones, Jigsaw Puzzle
  2. Led Zeppelin, Houses Of The Holy
  3. Deep Purple, Comin’ Home
  4. Bruce Springsteen, Racing In The Street
  5. Genesis, Dance On A Volcano
  6. Whitesnake, Wine, Women An’ Song
  7. Rainbow, A Light In The Black
  8. The Beatles, Oh! Darling
  9. Fleetwood Mac, Bermuda Triangle
  10. The Guess Who, 6 A.M. Or Nearer
  11. David Bowie, All The Madmen
  12. Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Blown
  13. Van Morrison, St. Dominic’s Preview
  14. Black Sabbath, The Sabbath Stones
  15. Joe Jackson, Fit
  16. Chicago, Sing A Mean Tune Kid
  17. Graham Parker, Protection
  18. AC/DC, Let’s Make It
  19. Emerson, Lake & Palmer, The Barbarian
  20. The Who, Cry If You Want
  21. Pink Floyd, Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-4)

