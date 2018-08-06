So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Aug. 6, 2018

  1. Led Zeppelin, In The Evening
  2. The Rolling Stones, Monkey Man
  3. Deep Purple, Child In Time
  4. Black Sabbath, Hole In The Sky
  5. T. Rex, Jeepster
  6. Tom Waits, Clap Hands
  7. Iron Maiden, Coming Home
  8. Judas Priest, Snakebite
  9. Nazareth, Gimme What’s Mine
  10. Joni Mitchell, God Must Be A Boogie Man
  11. Max Webster, Battle Scar
  12. Genesis, Dodo/Lurker
  13. Muddy Waters, Atomic Bomb Blues
  14. J.J. Cale, Jailer
  15. Collective Soul, Crowded Head
  16. Eric Clapton, Driftin’ Blues (live)
  17. The Doors, Wild Child
  18. Bob Dylan, Ring Them Bells
  19. Electric Light Orchestra, Blinded By The Light
  20. The Allman Brothers Band, Mountain Jam (live)

