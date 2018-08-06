So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Aug. 6, 2018

- Led Zeppelin, In The Evening
- The Rolling Stones, Monkey Man
- Deep Purple, Child In Time
- Black Sabbath, Hole In The Sky
- T. Rex, Jeepster
- Tom Waits, Clap Hands
- Iron Maiden, Coming Home
- Judas Priest, Snakebite
- Nazareth, Gimme What’s Mine
- Joni Mitchell, God Must Be A Boogie Man
- Max Webster, Battle Scar
- Genesis, Dodo/Lurker
- Muddy Waters, Atomic Bomb Blues
- J.J. Cale, Jailer
- Collective Soul, Crowded Head
- Eric Clapton, Driftin’ Blues (live)
- The Doors, Wild Child
- Bob Dylan, Ring Them Bells
- Electric Light Orchestra, Blinded By The Light
- The Allman Brothers Band, Mountain Jam (live)