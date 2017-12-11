1. Jethro Tull, A New Day Yesterday
2. Ian Anderson, Budapest (orchestral version)
3. Aerosmith, Seasons Of Wither
4. Aerosmith, Shela
5. The Rolling Stones, Salt Of The Earth
6. The Rolling Stones, Going Home
7. The Rolling Stones, One Hit (To The Body)
8. Cream, Sitting On Top Of The World (live)
9. Etta James, Stop The Wedding
10. Bad Company, Gone, Gone, Gone
11. Bad Company, Evil Wind
12. Genesis, Dodo/Lurker
13. Genesis, Deep In The Motherlode
14. Genesis, Dance On A Volcano
15. Deep Purple, Soldier Of Fortune
16. Deep Purple, Walk On
17. Deep Purple, Might Just Take Your LIfe
18. Deep Purple, Mandrake Root
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 11, 2017
