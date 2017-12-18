1. Cheap Trick, Need Your Love
2. Neil Young, Vampire Blues (request)
3. The Rolling Stones, Around And Around (live)
4. U2, Lights Of Home
5. Santana, Mirage
6. Brownsville Station, Barefootin’
7. The Tragically Hip, Killing Time
8. Van Morrison, Rough God Goes Riding
9. Paul McCartney/Wings, Sally G
10. Mountain, Crossroader
11. Ramones, Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight)
12. Blue Oyster Cult, Astronomy
13. J.J. Cale, Things Ain’t Simple
14. Can, Moonshake
15. Quicksilver Messenger Service, Shady Grove
16. Johnny Winter, Broke And Lonely
17. Pink Floyd, Young Lust (live)
18. Flash And The Pan, Midnight Man
19. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Born To Run
20. J. Geils Band, Wait
21. Genesis, The Musical Box (live)
22. Bloomfield, Kooper, Stills, Season Of The Witch
23. Rush, In The End
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 18, 2017
