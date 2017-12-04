So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 4, 2017

1. Pink Floyd, The Great Gig In The Sky

2. The Clash, I Fought The Law (request)

3. The Rolling Stones, Cops And Robbers

4. Kris Kristofferson, Blame It On The Stones

5. Shirley Bassey, The Fool On The Hill

6. The Who, Cry If You Want

7. Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Working Man

8. Jerry Lee Lewis, Milkshake Mademoiselle

9. Buddy Holly, Midnight Shift

10. Liam Gallagher, Wall Of Glass

11. Noel Gallagher, It’s A Beautiful World

12. Queen, The Loser In The End

13. Bob Seger, The Sea Inside

14. The Kinks, Little Bit Of Emotion

15. Fleetwood Mac, Sands Of Time

16. Ringo Starr, I’m The Greatest

17. Little Feat, New Delhi Freight Train

18. AC/DC, What’s Next To The Moon

19. ZZ Top, Brown Sugar

20. Fludd, Get Up, Get Out, Move On

21. David Wilcox, Somethin’s Shakin’

22. Tom Waits, On The Nickel

23. Elvis Costello, Beyond Belief

24. The Allman Brothers Band, Instrumental Illness

25. Eagles, Long Road Out Of Eden