1. Pink Floyd, The Great Gig In The Sky
2. The Clash, I Fought The Law (request)
3. The Rolling Stones, Cops And Robbers
4. Kris Kristofferson, Blame It On The Stones
5. Shirley Bassey, The Fool On The Hill
6. The Who, Cry If You Want
7. Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Working Man
8. Jerry Lee Lewis, Milkshake Mademoiselle
9. Buddy Holly, Midnight Shift
10. Liam Gallagher, Wall Of Glass
11. Noel Gallagher, It’s A Beautiful World
12. Queen, The Loser In The End
13. Bob Seger, The Sea Inside
14. The Kinks, Little Bit Of Emotion
15. Fleetwood Mac, Sands Of Time
16. Ringo Starr, I’m The Greatest
17. Little Feat, New Delhi Freight Train
18. AC/DC, What’s Next To The Moon
19. ZZ Top, Brown Sugar
20. Fludd, Get Up, Get Out, Move On
21. David Wilcox, Somethin’s Shakin’
22. Tom Waits, On The Nickel
23. Elvis Costello, Beyond Belief
24. The Allman Brothers Band, Instrumental Illness
25. Eagles, Long Road Out Of Eden
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 4, 2017
