So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Feb. 12, 2018

1. The Rolling Stones, Flip The Switch
2. Traffic, Roll Right Stones
3. Pete Townshend, The Sea Refuses No River
4. Fleetwood Mac, Bermuda Triangle
5. Deep Purple, Lazy
6. Led Zeppelin, The Rain Song
7. The Allman Brothers Band, Don’t Keep Me Wondrin’ (live)
8. Humble Pie, C’mon Everybody
9. Iron Maiden, The Trooper
10. Pink Floyd, Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun
11. The Moody Blues, Go Now
12. Graham Parker & The Rumour, The Heat In Harlem
13. Blood, Sweat & Tears, 40,000 Headmen
14. Electric Light Orchestra, Can’t Get It Out Of My Head
15. Motorhead, Cinnamon Girl
16. Talking Heads, Crosseyed And Painless
17. The Ramones, Heidi Is A Headcase
18. The Clash, Ivan Meets G.I. Joe
19. The Beatles, The Ballad Of John And Yoko
20. AC/DC, Night Of The Long Knives
21. Pink Floyd, Dogs
So Old It’s New programmed set list for Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 at CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo . . . on air 8-10 pm ET.
22. The Animals, We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
