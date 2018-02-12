So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Feb. 12, 2018

1. The Rolling Stones, Flip The Switch

So Old It’s New programmed set list for Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 at CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo . . . on air 8-10 pm ET.

1. The Rolling Stones, Flip The Switch

2. Traffic, Roll Right Stones

3. Pete Townshend, The Sea Refuses No River

4. Fleetwood Mac, Bermuda Triangle

5. Deep Purple, Lazy

6. Led Zeppelin, The Rain Song

7. The Allman Brothers Band, Don’t Keep Me Wondrin’ (live)

8. Humble Pie, C’mon Everybody

9. Iron Maiden, The Trooper

10. Pink Floyd, Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun

11. The Moody Blues, Go Now

12. Graham Parker & The Rumour, The Heat In Harlem

13. Blood, Sweat & Tears, 40,000 Headmen

14. Electric Light Orchestra, Can’t Get It Out Of My Head

15. Motorhead, Cinnamon Girl

16. Talking Heads, Crosseyed And Painless

17. The Ramones, Heidi Is A Headcase

18. The Clash, Ivan Meets G.I. Joe

19. The Beatles, The Ballad Of John And Yoko

20. AC/DC, Night Of The Long Knives

21. Pink Floyd, Dogs

22. The Animals, We Gotta Get Out Of This Place

