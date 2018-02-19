1. Santana, Singing Winds, Crying Beasts
2. Black Sabbath, Hand Of Doom
3. The Rolling Stones, Melody
4. The Rolling Stones, Long Long While
5. Rod Stewart, You’re My Girl (I Don’t Want To Discuss It), request
6. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Porterville
7. Gene Clark, No Other
8. Queen, Spread Your Wings
9. The Beatles/George Harrison, Not Guilty (recorded during White Album sessions, available on Anthology 3, released by Harrison in acoustic version on his 1979 self-titled album)
10. Chicago, In The Country
11. John Lennon, Blue Suede Shoes (from Plastic Ono Band – Live Peace In Toronto, 1969)
12. The Monkees, Daily Nightly
13. Bob Dylan, Thunder On The Mountain
14. Paul Rodgers, Northwinds
15. Billy Joel, Captain Jack
16. The Clash, The Magnificent Seven
17. Supertramp, Another Man’s Woman
18. John Mellencamp, Play Guitar
19. David Bowie, Because You’re Young
20. Jethro Tull, Love Story
21. Neil Young & Crazy Horse, T-Bone
22. Little Feat, Kiss It Off
23. Jimi Hendrix, Machine Gun (live from Machine Gun: The Fillmore East first show, 12/31/1969 with Band Of Gypsys)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Feb. 19, 2018
