So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Feb. 19, 2018

1. Santana, Singing Winds, Crying Beasts

2. Black Sabbath, Hand Of Doom

3. The Rolling Stones, Melody

4. The Rolling Stones, Long Long While

5. Rod Stewart, You’re My Girl (I Don’t Want To Discuss It), request

6. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Porterville

7. Gene Clark, No Other

8. Queen, Spread Your Wings

9. The Beatles/George Harrison, Not Guilty (recorded during White Album sessions, available on Anthology 3, released by Harrison in acoustic version on his 1979 self-titled album)

10. Chicago, In The Country

11. John Lennon, Blue Suede Shoes (from Plastic Ono Band – Live Peace In Toronto, 1969)

12. The Monkees, Daily Nightly

13. Bob Dylan, Thunder On The Mountain

14. Paul Rodgers, Northwinds

15. Billy Joel, Captain Jack

16. The Clash, The Magnificent Seven

17. Supertramp, Another Man’s Woman

18. John Mellencamp, Play Guitar

19. David Bowie, Because You’re Young

20. Jethro Tull, Love Story

21. Neil Young & Crazy Horse, T-Bone

22. Little Feat, Kiss It Off

23. Jimi Hendrix, Machine Gun (live from Machine Gun: The Fillmore East first show, 12/31/1969 with Band Of Gypsys)