So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018

1. Tramp, Put A Record On (Tramp: Fleetwood Mac offshoot band, song from 1974 featuring Mick Fleetwood and Danny Kirwan)

2. Van Halen, Outta Love Again

3. Rush, La Villa Strangiato

4. Elvis Costello, Pay It Back

5. The Steve Miller Band, Journey From Eden

6. Jethro Tull, Jump Start

7. Dire Straits, Solid Rock

8. Canned Heat & John Lee Hooker, Drifter

9. Robert Palmer, Jealous

10. Deep Purple, High Ball Shooter

11. The Rolling Stones, Loving Cup

12.Electric Light Orchestra, Tightrope

13. Queen, Tenement Funster/Flick Of The Wrist/Lily Of The Valley

14. AC/DC, Overdose

15. The Doors, The Soft Parade

16. The Alan Parsons Project, Silence And I

17. The Beatles, While My Guitar Gently Weeps (acoustic version from Anthology 3)

18. Tim Curry, Sloe Gin

19. Ian Hunter, Life After Death

20. Boz Scaggs, Loan Me A Dime