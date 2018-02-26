1. Tramp, Put A Record On (Tramp: Fleetwood Mac offshoot band, song from 1974 featuring Mick Fleetwood and Danny Kirwan)
2. Van Halen, Outta Love Again
3. Rush, La Villa Strangiato
4. Elvis Costello, Pay It Back
5. The Steve Miller Band, Journey From Eden
6. Jethro Tull, Jump Start
7. Dire Straits, Solid Rock
8. Canned Heat & John Lee Hooker, Drifter
9. Robert Palmer, Jealous
10. Deep Purple, High Ball Shooter
11. The Rolling Stones, Loving Cup
12.Electric Light Orchestra, Tightrope
13. Queen, Tenement Funster/Flick Of The Wrist/Lily Of The Valley
14. AC/DC, Overdose
15. The Doors, The Soft Parade
16. The Alan Parsons Project, Silence And I
17. The Beatles, While My Guitar Gently Weeps (acoustic version from Anthology 3)
18. Tim Curry, Sloe Gin
19. Ian Hunter, Life After Death
20. Boz Scaggs, Loan Me A Dime
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Feb. 26, 2018
1. Tramp, Put A Record On (Tramp: Fleetwood Mac offshoot band, song from 1974 featuring Mick Fleetwood and Danny Kirwan)