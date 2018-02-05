1. Golden Earring, Are You Receiving Me
2. The Rolling Stones, Child Of The Moon
3. Van Morrison, Rolling Hills
4. Fleetwood Mac, Jewel Eyed Judy
5. Elton John, All The Girls Love Alice
6. John Lennon, Attica State (request)
7. Paul McCartney/Wings, Arrow Through Me
8. Moon Martin, Rolene
9. Iggy Pop, Cold Metal
10. Talking Heads, Drugs
11. Warren Zevon, Dirty Little Religion
12. Procol Harum, Whiskey Train
13. David Bowie, Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed
14. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band, Hollywood Town
15. Robert Plant, Dancing In Heaven
16. J.J. Cale, Trouble In The City
17. Eric Burdon & War, Home Cookin’
18. Love, A Message To Pretty
19. Bill Withers, I Don’t Want You On My Mind
20. Wicked Lady, I’m A Freak
21. ZZ Top, I Gotsta Get Paid
22. Bryan Ferry, A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
23. Eric Clapton, Old Love (live)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Feb. 5, 2018
