So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Feb. 5, 2018

1. Golden Earring, Are You Receiving Me

2. The Rolling Stones, Child Of The Moon

3. Van Morrison, Rolling Hills

4. Fleetwood Mac, Jewel Eyed Judy

5. Elton John, All The Girls Love Alice

6. John Lennon, Attica State (request)

7. Paul McCartney/Wings, Arrow Through Me

8. Moon Martin, Rolene

9. Iggy Pop, Cold Metal

10. Talking Heads, Drugs

11. Warren Zevon, Dirty Little Religion

12. Procol Harum, Whiskey Train

13. David Bowie, Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed

14. Manfred Mann’s Earth Band, Hollywood Town

15. Robert Plant, Dancing In Heaven

16. J.J. Cale, Trouble In The City

17. Eric Burdon & War, Home Cookin’

18. Love, A Message To Pretty

19. Bill Withers, I Don’t Want You On My Mind

20. Wicked Lady, I’m A Freak

21. ZZ Top, I Gotsta Get Paid

22. Bryan Ferry, A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall

23. Eric Clapton, Old Love (live)