1. U2, Even Better Than The Real Thing
2. Klaatu, Sub Rosa Subway
3. The Rolling Stones, Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?
4. The Beatles, Don’t Let Me Down
5. Led Zeppelin, Trampled Underfoot
6. The Firm, Satisfaction Guaranteed
7. Bad Company, Leaving You
8. Jethro Tull, No Lullaby
9. Kiss, Rocket Ride
10. Black Sabbath, Disturbing The Priest
11. Judas Priest, All Guns Blazing
12. The Pretenders, Stop Your Sobbing
13. Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Still . . . You Turn Me On
14. Robert Palmer, Not A Second Time
15. Queen, Seaside Rendezvous
16. The Who, The Acid Queen
17. Wolfmother, California Queen
18. Robin Trower, Twice Removed From Yesterday
19. The Ramones, Sheena Is A Punk Rocker
20. Deep Purple, Anyone’s Daughter
21. Tom Waits, Big In Japan
22. Nazareth, Gimme What’s Mine
23. King Crimson, I Talk To The Wind
24. Peter Frampton, (I’ll Give You) Money
25. Peter Gabriel, And Through The Wire
26. Pink Floyd, Dogs
27. Pink Floyd, A New Machine, Part 1
28. Pink Floyd, A New Machine, Part 2
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 1, 2018
