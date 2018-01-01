So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

1. U2, Even Better Than The Real Thing

2. Klaatu, Sub Rosa Subway

3. The Rolling Stones, Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing In The Shadow?

4. The Beatles, Don’t Let Me Down

5. Led Zeppelin, Trampled Underfoot

6. The Firm, Satisfaction Guaranteed

7. Bad Company, Leaving You

8. Jethro Tull, No Lullaby

9. Kiss, Rocket Ride

10. Black Sabbath, Disturbing The Priest

11. Judas Priest, All Guns Blazing

12. The Pretenders, Stop Your Sobbing

13. Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Still . . . You Turn Me On

14. Robert Palmer, Not A Second Time

15. Queen, Seaside Rendezvous

16. The Who, The Acid Queen

17. Wolfmother, California Queen

18. Robin Trower, Twice Removed From Yesterday

19. The Ramones, Sheena Is A Punk Rocker

20. Deep Purple, Anyone’s Daughter

21. Tom Waits, Big In Japan

22. Nazareth, Gimme What’s Mine

23. King Crimson, I Talk To The Wind

24. Peter Frampton, (I’ll Give You) Money

25. Peter Gabriel, And Through The Wire

26. Pink Floyd, Dogs

27. Pink Floyd, A New Machine, Part 1

28. Pink Floyd, A New Machine, Part 2