So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 8, 2018

  1. Frank Zappa, Cosmik Debris
  2. Yes, Close To The Edge
  3. AC/DC, If You Dare
  4. The Allman Brothers Band, Don’t Keep Me Wondrin’ (live)
  5. Dire Straits, One World
  6. The Doobie Brothers, Cotton Mouth
  7. The Brothers Johnson, Strawberry Letter 23
  8. Genesis, Dance On A Volcano
  9. The Rolling Stones, Casino Boogie
  10. Deep Purple, The Battle Rages On
  11. Fats Domino, The Fat Man
  12. J.J.Cale, Take Out Some Insurance
  13. Joe Strummer & The Mescalaros, All In A Day
  14. Elvis Costello, Lipstick Vogue
  15. The Clash, The Magnificent Seven
  16. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Every Mother’s Son
  17. Paper Lace, The Night Chicago Died
  18. Judas Priest, Snakebite
  19. The Outlaws, Green Grass And High Tides
  20. Black Sabbath, Johnny Blade
  21. Pink Floyd, Dogs
  22. Pink Floyd, Terminal Frost

