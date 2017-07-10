So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 10, 2017

1. Genesis, Ripples

2. Supertramp, Dead Man’s Blues

3. The Who, New Song

4. Deep Purple, Our Lady

5. T. Bone Burnett, Palestine, Texas

6. Roger Waters, Smell The Roses

7. Chuck Berry, Dutchman

8. CAN, Moonshake

9. Headstones, Kingston

10. John Mayall, The Devil Must Be Laughing

11. Keith Richards, Blues In The Morning

12. Fu Manchu, Regal Begal

13. Tyrannosaurus Rex, Elemental Child

14. Traffic, Evening Blue

15. Thin Lizzy, Romeo And The Lonely Girl

16. U2, Surrender

17. Van Halen, Atomic Punk

18. Ian Hunter, Bastard

19. The Cult, Elemental Light

20. Van Morrison, Angelou

21. Yes, And You And I (live)