1. Genesis, Ripples
2. Supertramp, Dead Man’s Blues
3. The Who, New Song
4. Deep Purple, Our Lady
5. T. Bone Burnett, Palestine, Texas
6. Roger Waters, Smell The Roses
7. Chuck Berry, Dutchman
8. CAN, Moonshake
9. Headstones, Kingston
10. John Mayall, The Devil Must Be Laughing
11. Keith Richards, Blues In The Morning
12. Fu Manchu, Regal Begal
13. Tyrannosaurus Rex, Elemental Child
14. Traffic, Evening Blue
15. Thin Lizzy, Romeo And The Lonely Girl
16. U2, Surrender
17. Van Halen, Atomic Punk
18. Ian Hunter, Bastard
19. The Cult, Elemental Light
20. Van Morrison, Angelou
21. Yes, And You And I (live)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, July 10, 2017
